Prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities like live chicken/meat, vegetables, fruits, flour, sugar and cooking oil/ghee have remained high in the retail market.

A weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices continued on the rise. Buyers say shopkeepers and vendors charged them with self-imposed rates in absence of effective implementation of price-control mechanisms by district administration.

One-kilogram live chicken was available at Rs450, the survey said. Chicken wholesalers and dealers claimed that prices have declined as compared to a couple of weeks ago. A dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs300 and hen eggs at Rs500/dozen. Cow meat prices also remained high in the retail market. One-kilogram cow meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

According to the survey, the price of tomato has remained unchanged as being sold at Rs100-120/kg in the retail market. Price of onion has dropped, as available at Rs140 against the price of 180/kg. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively.

Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs80/kilo, and curry Rs70/kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs140/kg in the retail market. Price of cooking oil/ghee has increased in the retail market, registering an increase of Rs10 to Rs20 per kg/litre.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

