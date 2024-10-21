AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-21

Prices of essential food items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities like live chicken/meat, vegetables, fruits, flour, sugar and cooking oil/ghee have remained high in the retail market.

A weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices continued on the rise. Buyers say shopkeepers and vendors charged them with self-imposed rates in absence of effective implementation of price-control mechanisms by district administration.

One-kilogram live chicken was available at Rs450, the survey said. Chicken wholesalers and dealers claimed that prices have declined as compared to a couple of weeks ago. A dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs300 and hen eggs at Rs500/dozen. Cow meat prices also remained high in the retail market. One-kilogram cow meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

According to the survey, the price of tomato has remained unchanged as being sold at Rs100-120/kg in the retail market. Price of onion has dropped, as available at Rs140 against the price of 180/kg. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively.

Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs80/kilo, and curry Rs70/kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs140/kg in the retail market. Price of cooking oil/ghee has increased in the retail market, registering an increase of Rs10 to Rs20 per kg/litre.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Prices of essential food items

Comments

200 characters

Prices of essential food items remain high

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

After Senate, National Assembly also passes 26th Constitutional Amendment

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

PMA concerned over increase in polio cases

Illegal housing schemes: PRA Tribunal takes judicial notice

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

Read more stories