AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Smile 2’ scares up the biggest audiences in North American theaters

AFP Published October 20, 2024

LOS ANGELES: Paramount’s new horror film “Smile 2” has surpassed its successful predecessor, taking in an estimated $23 million in North American theaters this weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

“This is an excellent opening for the second episode in a horror series,” said analyst David A. Gross, who noted that horror sequels tend to earn a fourth less than the originals.

The first “Smile,” also directed by horror-master Parker Finn, made $22.6 million when it opened in 2022 and ultimately grossed $217 million worldwide.

Pre-Halloween ‘Terrifier’ lands atop North America box office

“Smile 2” again tells the story of a grim curse, passed from one victim to the next, that afflicts a troubled pop star (Naomi Scott).

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Wild Robot,” about a dispassionate mechanical being, stranded on an island, having to cope with (and care for) fuzzy woodland creatures, placed second again with $10.1 million, part of what Gross said has become a welcome industry trend.

“With ‘Inside Out 2’ breaking records and ‘Despicable Me 4’ finishing sensationally well, 2024 has gone from a good year for family films to an outstanding year,” Gross said. “Family moviegoing has come all the way back after the pandemic and is in very good health now.”

Horror film “Terrifier 3,” from indie studio Cineverse and Icon Events, earned $9.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period. David Howard Thornton again plays the psychopathic Art the Clown.

In fourth place again, and enjoying a nice run in its seventh weekend out, was Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” at $5 million. Michael Keaton again plays the creepily hilarious title character.

Fifth place went to “We Live in Time,” a weepy romantic drama from StudioCanal, at $4.2 million. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in what Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian called a “breakout indie hit” with “a hugely appealing cast (and) a funny, moving and romantic plot.”

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Joker: Folie a Deux” ($2.2 million) “Piece by Piece” ($2.1 million) “Transformers One” ($2 million) “Saturday Night” ($1.8 million) “Nightmare Before Christmas (reissue)” ($1.1 million)

Comments

200 characters

‘Smile 2’ scares up the biggest audiences in North American theaters

Federal cabinet approves proposed draft of 26th constitutional amendment: PMO

Under 26th constitutional amendment, CJP to be picked from three senior-most judges: Law Minister

PTI announces boycott of 26th constitutional amendment voting

Constitutional package: govt says striving to forge broader consensus

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Israel pounds Beirut and Gaza after rockets hit Israel’s north

Post-revolution Bangladesh protests cost garment industry $400mn

New Zealand end 36-year wait by crushing India in first Test

Indian ex-official indicted by US dismisses allegations, family says

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 42,603

Read more stories