‘Smile 2’ scares up the biggest audiences in North American theaters

LOS ANGELES: Paramount’s new horror film “Smile 2” has surpassed its successful predecessor, taking in an estimated $23 million in North American theaters this weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

“This is an excellent opening for the second episode in a horror series,” said analyst David A. Gross, who noted that horror sequels tend to earn a fourth less than the originals.

The first “Smile,” also directed by horror-master Parker Finn, made $22.6 million when it opened in 2022 and ultimately grossed $217 million worldwide.

“Smile 2” again tells the story of a grim curse, passed from one victim to the next, that afflicts a troubled pop star (Naomi Scott).

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Wild Robot,” about a dispassionate mechanical being, stranded on an island, having to cope with (and care for) fuzzy woodland creatures, placed second again with $10.1 million, part of what Gross said has become a welcome industry trend.

“With ‘Inside Out 2’ breaking records and ‘Despicable Me 4’ finishing sensationally well, 2024 has gone from a good year for family films to an outstanding year,” Gross said. “Family moviegoing has come all the way back after the pandemic and is in very good health now.”

Horror film “Terrifier 3,” from indie studio Cineverse and Icon Events, earned $9.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period. David Howard Thornton again plays the psychopathic Art the Clown.

In fourth place again, and enjoying a nice run in its seventh weekend out, was Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” at $5 million. Michael Keaton again plays the creepily hilarious title character.

Fifth place went to “We Live in Time,” a weepy romantic drama from StudioCanal, at $4.2 million. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in what Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian called a “breakout indie hit” with “a hugely appealing cast (and) a funny, moving and romantic plot.”

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Joker: Folie a Deux” ($2.2 million) “Piece by Piece” ($2.1 million) “Transformers One” ($2 million) “Saturday Night” ($1.8 million) “Nightmare Before Christmas (reissue)” ($1.1 million)