AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
JA Solar Yangzhou manufacturing base recognised as ‘Zero Carbon Factory’

Sponsored Content Published 20 Oct, 2024 09:36pm

The JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base (Jingshan Park) was awarded the Zero Carbon Factory Verification Certificate (Type I, Star 4) by TÜV SÜD based on the China Energy Conservation Association standard T/CECA-G 0171-2022, becoming the first zero carbon factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province earlier this year.

The certification by TÜV SÜD, a globally recognised testing and certification organisation, underscores the rigour and credibility of JA Solar’s environmental initiatives.

In the evaluation, JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base achieved high results in the factors of basic compliance requirements, basic management requirements, infrastructure, energy and carbon emission intelligent information management systems, energy and resource use, products, greenhouse gas emission reduction implementation, and carbon offset implementation.

In response to climate change and the pursuit of sustainable development, JA Solar has adopted a comprehensive management approach across four key dimensions: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. By 2030, JA Solar aims to deliver fully green products across their entire life cycle. The company is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 42% from 2023 levels by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

“Achieving the Zero Carbon Factory Verification is a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability,” said Aiqing Yang, Executive President at JA Solar. “This recognition underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and pioneering green innovation. As we continue to scale new heights, we remain steadfast in our mission to contribute to a carbon-neutral future through our green products and sustainable practices.”

