JA Solar Yangzhou manufacturing base recognised as ‘Zero Carbon Factory’

The JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base (Jingshan Park) was awarded the Zero Carbon Factory Verification Certificate (Type I, Star 4) by TÜV SÜD based on the China Energy Conservation Association standard T/CECA-G 0171-2022, becoming the first zero carbon factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province earlier this year.

The certification by TÜV SÜD, a globally recognised testing and certification organisation, underscores the rigour and credibility of JA Solar’s environmental initiatives.

In the evaluation, JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base achieved high results in the factors of basic compliance requirements, basic management requirements, infrastructure, energy and carbon emission intelligent information management systems, energy and resource use, products, greenhouse gas emission reduction implementation, and carbon offset implementation.

In response to climate change and the pursuit of sustainable development, JA Solar has adopted a comprehensive management approach across four key dimensions: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. By 2030, JA Solar aims to deliver fully green products across their entire life cycle. The company is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 42% from 2023 levels by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

“Achieving the Zero Carbon Factory Verification is a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability,” said Aiqing Yang, Executive President at JA Solar. “This recognition underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and pioneering green innovation. As we continue to scale new heights, we remain steadfast in our mission to contribute to a carbon-neutral future through our green products and sustainable practices.”