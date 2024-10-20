AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets slip on regional tensions, weak oil

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 06:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, dragged down by escalating conflict in the region and weakening oil prices.

Israel struck what it said were Hezbollah arms facilities in southern Beirut on Saturday after the Lebanese armed group fired rockets into northern Israel and a spokesman said a drone was launched at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s holiday home.

Promises by Israel and its enemies Hamas and Hezbollah to keep fighting have chilled hopes that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday might lead to truces in Gaza and Lebanon and prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

UAE market track global shares higher

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark dropped 0.2%, hit by a 1.8% fall in ACWA Power Company and a 0.7% decrease in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell on Friday, declining more than 7% on the week after data showed China’s economic growth slowed and investors digested a mixed Middle East outlook.

Lower prices and disruptions to crude exports impact fiscal balances in countries reliant on oil income.

In Qatar, the index retreated 1.1%, as all its constituents were in negative territory including the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank, which was down 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 2%, weighed down by a 3.2% slide in Commercial International Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.2% to 11,883

QATAR dropped 1.1% to 10,615

EGYPT declined 2% to 29,529

BAHRAIN dropped 0.5% to 1,990

OMAN was up 0.2% to 4,810

KUWAIT down 0.4% to 7,546

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets slip on regional tensions, weak oil

Federal cabinet approves proposed draft of 26th constitutional amendment: PMO

Under 26th constitutional amendment, CJP to be picked from three senior-most judges: Law Minister

PTI announces boycott of 26th constitutional amendment voting

Constitutional package: govt says striving to forge broader consensus

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Israel pounds Beirut and Gaza after rockets hit Israel’s north

Post-revolution Bangladesh protests cost garment industry $400mn

New Zealand end 36-year wait by crushing India in first Test

Indian ex-official indicted by US dismisses allegations, family says

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 42,603

Read more stories