PTI announces boycott of 26th constitutional amendment voting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced on Sunday that his party will abstain from the voting process for the constitutional amendment in the Parliament.

He announced this while addressing a press conference alongside Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence.

Gohar’s remarks come after the federal cabinet approved a draft of the constitutional amendment bill.

The PTI chairman said that his party members had been harassed and threatened, so the party would not be part of the process.

“Our leader Imran Khan will always have the final say on party decisions, so we act on his instructions and recommendations,” the PTI chairman said.

“He instructed us to have more consultations before voting since this legislation is so serious.

“Given that we have no time for further consultations, as well as all the delays, how the bill was processed and how our MNAs and senators were harassed and intimidated, the PTI cannot vote for this bill,” Gohar declared.

The PTI chairman expressed gratitude to the JUI-F chief for his role in the process, saying the party will attend parliament today and has “no objections” if Fazl votes on the bill.

He also demanded “the return” of PTI lawmakers who have been allegedly abducted.

“We will deliver a speech on the assembly floor, but we will not vote on the 26th amendment.”