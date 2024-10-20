AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 42,603

AFP Published 20 Oct, 2024 03:26pm

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 42,603 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian , although the toll did not incorporate a strike that killed dozens overnight according to rescuers.

Israel pounds Beirut and Gaza after rockets hit Israel’s north

The toll includes 84 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 99,795 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

