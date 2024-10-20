LG by-polls in DI Khan today

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: By-election on vacant seats of different categories of local government will be held today in DI Khan. The relevant authorities finalized arrangements for by-elections being held for vacant Neighborhood and Village council seats in Dera Ismail Khan on October 20.

According to the police spokesman, the District Police finalized a comprehensive security plan to maintain law and order during the by-elections. Under the plan, foolproof security would be ensured at all polling stations. The election staff would have special security arrangements to ensure free and transparent by-elections.

The official said that the police force would remain impartial while discharging the duties on by-election day. The implementation of a ‘code of conduct’ for political workers and candidates would also be ensured, he added.