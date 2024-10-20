KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (October 19, 2024)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 18-10-2024 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 17,600 285 17,885 17,885 NIL Equivalent 40 KGS 18,862 305 19,167 19,167 NIL ===========================================================================

