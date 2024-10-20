Cotton market remains bearish with satisfactory volume

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,200 to Rs17,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,800 to Rs8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs17,i00 to Rs18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,200 to Rs17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,800 to Rs19,000 per maund.

400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs17,200 to Rs17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs17,200 to Rs17,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Behria Road were sold at Rs17,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs17,400 to Rs17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs17,900 to Rs18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 600 bales of Mian Wali, 200 bales of Khair Pur, 800 bales of Bagho Bahar, 200 bales of Feroza were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Bahawalnagar, 200 bales of Bahawalpur, 600 bales of Chishtian, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Shujaabad and 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs17,800 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs17,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

