AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Markets Print 2024-10-20

Gold lingers near record peak, set for weekly gain

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

SINGAPORE: Gold held steady near a record high on Friday, as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election, simmering Middle East tensions and a looser monetary policy environment boosted its appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold held its ground at $2,694.99 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,696.59 on Thursday. Prices have risen more than 1% so far in the week.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,710.20.

With less than three weeks remaining to cast votes this presidential election, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are stretching for the support of every last voter and looking beyond their bases.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the Gaza war, has been killed by Israeli forces. Western leaders said his death offered an opportunity for the war to end, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would go on.

U.S. economic data released overnight pointed to an economy on solid footing. But traders still see an 88% chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in November, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

The European Central Bank cut rates on Thursday for the third time this year, saying inflation in the euro zone was increasingly under control.

Reduced interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty enhance the attractiveness of bullion, which is seen as a safe investment that does not generate interest.

Meanwhile, Swiss gold exports fell in September to the lowest level since June owing to reduced shipments to India, customs data from the world’s biggest bullion refining and transit hub showed.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $31.76 per ounce and was headed for a weekly gain. Platinum steadied at $991.60 and palladium fell 0.1% to $1,040.75.

