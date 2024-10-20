Robberies on the rise in spite of LEAs’ deployment

ISLAMABAD: In spite of the deployment of a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies and road closures during the last week, the metropolis witnessed 47 cases of car lifting, 24 cases of various kinds of theft, in which, citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 22 cases of robbery, two cases dacoity and another two cases of street crimes of various kinds of theft including mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint as well as two cases of murder in the same period.

The 47 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include three cars and 44 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Karachi Company, Golra, Koral, Shehzad Town, and Sangjani police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight bikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, four motorbikes and one car from the limits of the Karachi Company police station, four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, three motorbikes from the limits of Koral police station and three motorbikes from the limits of Shalimar police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at five places and auto thieves stole nine vehicles from the limits of Khanna police station, four cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to the Karachi Company police station, three cases of auto theft and two cases of robbery were reported to Sangjani police station, two cases of motorbike theft and two cases of street crime were reported to Golra police station.

