CM seeks viable plan to eradicate poliovirus

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has sought a practical and sustainable plan to eliminate environmental samples of polio virus. She directed to undertake effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of Punjab.

She also directed to undertake a comprehensive and effective vaccination initiative in order to achieve the desired goal of completely eradicating polio virus.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister regarding the elimination of polio, a decision was made to track and register mobile and migrant populations in Punjab.

The CM further directed that accurate data on missing children be compiled during the vaccination campaign.

The meeting also reviewed micro-plans and proposals to further enhance the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign so as to make Punjab completely polio-free.

She vowed that making Punjab completely polio-free is our commitment. She said that she is personally monitoring the vaccination campaign and underscored that the polio virus can only be eradicated through vigorous and complete public support.

She directed that maintaining a cold chain according to SOPs during the vaccination campaign should be ensured. Moreover, the CM has directed the establishment of bar rooms and day care centres for female lawyers in three Tehsils of Punjab.

The female lawyers had requested the ladies’ bar rooms and day care centres in the High Court due to need for such facilities. The CM directed the C&W Department to undertake immediate action for the construction of ladies’ bar rooms. Construction work has begun for ladies’ bar rooms in the remote areas of Attock, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran.

The C&W Department has prepared a standard the ladies’ bar rooms in all three Tehsils. CM Punjab said that it is essential to have basic facilities for female lawyers at the workplace. She added that there are plans to assess the construction of ladies’ bar rooms in other areas in a phased manner.

