AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-20

CM seeks viable plan to eradicate poliovirus

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has sought a practical and sustainable plan to eliminate environmental samples of polio virus. She directed to undertake effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of Punjab.

She also directed to undertake a comprehensive and effective vaccination initiative in order to achieve the desired goal of completely eradicating polio virus.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister regarding the elimination of polio, a decision was made to track and register mobile and migrant populations in Punjab.

The CM further directed that accurate data on missing children be compiled during the vaccination campaign.

The meeting also reviewed micro-plans and proposals to further enhance the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign so as to make Punjab completely polio-free.

She vowed that making Punjab completely polio-free is our commitment. She said that she is personally monitoring the vaccination campaign and underscored that the polio virus can only be eradicated through vigorous and complete public support.

She directed that maintaining a cold chain according to SOPs during the vaccination campaign should be ensured. Moreover, the CM has directed the establishment of bar rooms and day care centres for female lawyers in three Tehsils of Punjab.

The female lawyers had requested the ladies’ bar rooms and day care centres in the High Court due to need for such facilities. The CM directed the C&W Department to undertake immediate action for the construction of ladies’ bar rooms. Construction work has begun for ladies’ bar rooms in the remote areas of Attock, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran.

The C&W Department has prepared a standard the ladies’ bar rooms in all three Tehsils. CM Punjab said that it is essential to have basic facilities for female lawyers at the workplace. She added that there are plans to assess the construction of ladies’ bar rooms in other areas in a phased manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif poliovirus

Comments

200 characters

CM seeks viable plan to eradicate poliovirus

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

Progress in medical device production: Import bill may significantly go down: TDAP CEO

Q1 mobile phones import down 18.93pc to $246.47m YoY

NA, Senate sessions adjourned

TDS undergoes policy shift: FBR now targeting wholesale, posh areas’ markets

FBR registers 9,290 Tier-I retailers with POS till Oct

Uploading of 2nd clarification: Explanation sought from SC deputy, assistant registrars

Read more stories