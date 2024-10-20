Revival of cotton a must

The significance of cotton for Pakistan’s economy is fundamental, as it plays a pivotal role in agriculture, industry, and employment sectors.

Cotton is a key crop in the agricultural sector, serving as a primary source of livelihood for millions of farmers.

The textiles and products produced from cotton hold considerable importance in the global market. Moreover, the cotton industry significantly contributes to the country’s exports, thereby increasing foreign exchange earnings.

Additionally, cotton production is linked to the cultivation of other agricultural commodities, which collectively play a crucial role in the overall stability of the national economy.

Consequently, enhancing cotton production and improving its quality is imperative for Pakistan’s economic health. To this end, the revival and promotion of cotton should be our foremost objective, necessitating several crucial measures.

For instance, early sowing of cotton—specifically in February and March—can yield better results compared to seasonal and late-season planting. Approximately 6 million acres are currently under cotton cultivation in Pakistan.

If we cultivate cotton on just a quarter of this area—15 lakh acres—we could achieve an average yield of up to 40 maunds per acre. This means that if a farmer has 12 acres of land and plants cotton on 3 acres, it constitutes a quarter. This way, we could potentially obtain around 5 million maunds of cotton.

Furthermore, if the remaining 45 lakh acres yield an average of 18 maunds per acre through seasonal sowing, we could attain an estimated total of 6.5 million maunds of cotton.

For early cotton sowing, nighttime temperatures in February and March should not drop below 16 degrees Celsius. Lower temperatures can pose risks to the early growth stages of cotton plants, particularly increasing the likelihood of fungal attacks and seedling diseases, which can adversely affect plant development and result in crop loss.

Early sowing also aids farmers in avoiding disease and pest infestations, as the plants establish a robust foundation before the onset of severe pest attacks. This not only enhances both the quantity and quality of production but also contributes to an increase in farmers’ overall income.

It is essential to recognize that cotton is a drought-resistant crop that absorbs water through its roots rather than through the soil. Due to its natural characteristics, cotton can be successfully cultivated in arid and semi-arid regions.

New areas, such as Cholistan and Thar, may prove ideal for cotton cultivation due to their favorable climate and soil conditions. Similarly, coastal regions of Baluchistan are also suitable for cotton farming, where it can yield excellent results despite limited water availability. By introducing cotton cultivation in these new areas, we can boost the overall production of cotton.

To ensure the restoration and growth of cotton, it is imperative to provide farmers with disease-free and certified seeds.

In our current circumstances, successful cotton cultivation requires approximately 8 kilograms of seed per acre, amounting to a total need of 45,000 tons of certified seeds with a minimum germination rate of 70%.

However, only about 10% of this requirement is met through the Punjab Seed Council, Tassco, and the public sector, while 25% is supplied by private seed companies. Unfortunately, around 65% of the cotton sown consists of unapproved and uncertified seeds, leading to a decline in cotton production.

To achieve revival and development of cotton, utilizing 100% disease-free and healthy certified seeds is essential. Unapproved seed varieties expose cotton crops to various diseases and pest infestations, significantly reducing yields. Therefore, to address this crisis, it is crucial for the government and relevant institutions to prioritize providing farmers with quality seeds to enhance both production and quality.

To achieve greater production by increasing the area under cotton cultivation, it is necessary to make cotton farming profitable.

Currently, due to its low profitability, farmers are increasingly shifting towards cultivating alternative crops such as sugarcane, maize, rice, and sesame. Production costs for cotton farmers have exceeded their income, leading to a continuous decline in the area devoted to cotton cultivation.

To encourage cotton farmers and enhance production, the government must promptly announce a support price for cotton.

Setting a minimum price of PKR 10,000 per maund for Phutti is essential to enabling farmers to cover their expenses while securing a reasonable profit. Until cotton farming is made profitable, increasing the area under cultivation is unlikely.

Policymakers should therefore take immediate practical steps to support farmers and play a role in revitalizing the cotton industry. Establishing specific cotton zones where only cotton is cultivated is essential for increasing production.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the cultivation of other crops was prohibited in cotton-growing areas from Sahiwal to Sanghar, which contributed to a peak in cotton production during that period.

Cotton crops yield the best results when cultivated over a wide area exclusively for cotton, as this helps protect the crop from pests and diseases.

The cultivation of water-intensive crops like sugarcane, rice, or maize alongside cotton raises humidity levels in the area, exacerbating pest and disease pressures.

The establishment of sugar mills and the cultivation of unsuitable crops in cotton zones have adversely affected cotton production, resulting in a gradual decline in both the area under cultivation and overall yields.

It is therefore crucial for the government to re-establish cotton zones and develop robust policies to protect cotton farmers.

A complete ban on the establishment of sugar mills in cotton zones is necessary, as their presence negatively impacts cotton production and its economy. Cotton is a crop suited for arid regions, while the establishment of sugar mills and the cultivation of sugarcane increase moisture levels in these areas, which is detrimental to cotton.

Excessive moisture contributes to higher pest and disease pressures on cotton crops, significantly diminishing yields. The ongoing decrease in cotton cultivation areas is attributed to sugar mills and water-intensive crops like sugarcane or rice.

Consequently, prohibiting the establishment of sugar mills in cotton zones is crucial for the restoration and sustainability of the cotton industry. The government must urgently address this issue to safeguard cotton farming.

To enhance cotton production, the adoption of mechanization, or mechanized agriculture, is now indispensable.

Utilizing modern agricultural technology and machinery not only saves farmers’ labor and time but also improves both the quantity and quality of production.

Through mechanization, the processes of planting, maintaining, and harvesting cotton can be conducted more efficiently and effectively, reducing the likelihood of factors that harm the crop, such as human error or imbalanced care.

In particular, the use of mechanized harvesting can solve labor shortages and high costs associated with manual picking, while also speeding up and standardizing the harvesting process.

Additionally, modern machines and equipment aid in controlling weeds and pests, enhancing plant health and overall yields. Therefore, promoting mechanization is crucial for aligning cotton production with global standards and increasing farmers’ income.

Establishing public-private partnerships (PPP) can be an extremely effective strategy for improving cotton production and quality.

Through these partnerships, the government and private sector, i.e., textile sector, can collaboratively promote modern agricultural technologies, research, and best marketing practices.

PPP will not only provide farmers with access to advanced seeds, agricultural machinery, and training but also facilitate market access, leading to significant improvements in overall production and quality.

Furthermore, establishing a strong and transparent market mechanism is essential for enhancing the cotton market, wherein prices are set based on grading (premium) for high-quality cotton. This system will incentivize farmers to cultivate better-quality cotton and ensure they receive fair compensation for their efforts.

The grading system should align with international standards to enhance the value of Pakistani cotton in global markets. By implementing a premium payment system and transparent market mechanisms, not only will the cotton industry gain stability, but the national economy will also benefit.

In today’s context, the presence of whiteflies and pink bollworms poses significant challenges to cotton crops. These pests are responsible for considerable declines in cotton production, resulting in severe financial losses for farmers.

The introduction of GMO (genetically modified) cotton technology offers an effective solution to combat these issues. This technology provides cotton with resistance against these pests through specific genes, thus promoting plant health and production.

Considering the impacts of climate change, there is a pressing need for the development of climate-smart cotton varieties.

These varieties must possess the ability to withstand temperature fluctuations, water scarcity, and other climatic challenges.

The development of such varieties not only safeguards production but also stabilizes farmers’ economies. Increased investment in research and development is crucial to address these needs effectively.

Investment in research and development is necessary for the advancement of the cotton industry. Such investments will facilitate the discovery of modern technologies, the development of improved seeds, and effective pest control methods. The government, private sector, and research institutions must collaborate to enhance efforts in this sector to provide farmers with modern technologies and the resources needed to remain competitive in the global market. These measures will significantly contribute to stabilizing cotton production and improving the lives of farmers.

