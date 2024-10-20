‘Trump’s election: plunging Middle East into a World War Zone’

This is apropos a letter to the editor carried by the newspaper yesterday. Russia has a significant military presence in Syria and views itself as a power broker in the Middle East. If Israel or the U.S. attacks Iranian assets in Syria, Russia might feel compelled to intervene to protect its interests.

If Russia directly supports Iran or Syrian forces it could lead to a dangerous standoff between Russian and American forces, raising the risk of direct military confrontation between two nuclear powers.

An escalating conflict could threaten China’s energy security, prompting it to take a more active role, either diplomatically or through indirect support for Iran.

While China is unlikely to engage militarily, it might provide Iran with economic and political support, forming a counterbalance to the U.S.-Israeli actions. This could lead to a realignment of power blocs in the Middle East, with China and Russia forming a more united front against US influence.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024