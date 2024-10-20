AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-20

JI urges opposition parties to reject proposed amendment

Safdar Rasheed Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has once again urged opposition parties to firmly reject the proposed constitutional amendment, calling on the government to issue a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as Chief Justice of Pakistan.

While talking to journalists at Mansoorah on Saturday, he advised the opposition not to entangle them in the amendment issue at this critical juncture. He suggested that the debate on the amendment could be postponed until the retirement of the current chief justice. He questioned why opposition parties were engaging in discussions with the government on this matter.

Rehman emphasised that the Constitution is a consensus document, and any changes to it must be agreed upon by all political parties, including those not currently in parliament, and it should take place after the chief justice’s retirement.

In response to a question, he called for broader dialogue on judicial reforms, reiterating that the appointment of the chief justice should be based on seniority. He firmly opposed any change to this method, arguing that allowing a parliamentary committee to appoint the chief justice would undermine the judicial independence.

According to Rehman, the government’s approach to judicial appointments reflects its desire for control and pick and choose, which, he said, compromises the judiciary’s autonomy. He also criticised the government, saying it lacked legitimacy to amend the Constitution as it came to power through a fraudulent mandate, referring to the manipulation of Form 47. He also formed committee under the chair of Naib Amir of the JI Liaqat Baloch to prepare a draft for judicial reforms.

When asked, Rehman welcomed the formation of a full bench to address the alleged rape case of a female student at a private college in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

