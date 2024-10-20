AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel PM says Hezbollah tried to ‘assassinate’ him with drone

AFP Published 20 Oct, 2024 12:25am

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran-backed group Hezbollah of trying to kill him on Saturday, after his office said a drone from Lebanon hit the premier’s family home.

The drone attack – which Hezbollah has not acknowledged – came as Israeli troops fight the Lebanese group on the ground in southern Lebanon. It followed a series of Israeli killings of Iran-backed militant leaders, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar.

“The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed

Addressing “Iran and its proxies”, Netanyahu vowed that “anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price”.

He again insisted on achieving “all our war aims” but added that Israel will “change the security reality in our region for generations to come.”

His office earlier said the Netanyahus were not at home and reported no injuries from the drone attack in Caesarea, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Haifa.

The military later said that two of three drones launched from Lebanon were intercepted.

“The third hit a building in Caesarea, while trying to hit the prime minister,” military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during an evening briefing.

Iran-aligned armed groups in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, have been drawn into the Israel-Hamas war which has raged in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Tehran has launched two direct attacks on arch-foe Israel during the war, most recently a barrage of 200 missiles, the majority of which were intercepted, on October 1 for which Israel has vowed to retaliate.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Saturday’s drone attack reported by Netanyahu’s office “exposed” the Islamic republic’s “true face”.

In a post on social media platform X, Katz accused Iran of leading an “evil axis” of regional proxies.

The Israeli military early Saturday had said a drone from Lebanon “hit a structure” in the coastal town of Caesarea, where Netanyahu lives, without specifying whether it was the prime minister’s home.

Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Israel PM says Hezbollah tried to ‘assassinate’ him with drone

Bilawal requests Fazl to table ‘mutually-agreed’ constitutional amendment bill in parliament

Imran Khan seeks ‘broader consensus’ on constitutional amendment

SBP releases Governor’s Annual Report: FY2023-24 witnesses improvements across key indicators

Five terrorists apprehended in Pishin IBO: ISPR

PPP, JUI-F in ‘complete consensus’ on constitutional amendment: Bilawal

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

India ex-official charged in US murder plot had been arrested in Delhi attempted murder case

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Emerging Asia Cup: India ‘A’ beat Pakistan Shaheens by 7 runs

Read more stories