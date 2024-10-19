WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 18, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-Oct-24 16-Oct-24 15-Oct-24 11-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105231 0.105257 0.105143 0.105729
Euro 0.814892 0.816399 0.816148 0.817376
Japanese yen 0.00501469 0.00502 0.005003 0.005027
U.K. pound 0.975719 0.975079 0.979221 0.976061
U.S. dollar 0.749947 0.749196 0.748554 0.747281
Algerian dinar 0.00561628 0.005617 0.005615 0.005616
Australian dollar 0.50179 0.501287 0.502355 0.503966
Botswana pula 0.056096 0.056115 0.056142 0.05627
Brazilian real 0.132145 0.132033 0.132788 0.132833
Brunei dollar 0.570997 0.572736 0.571415 0.572498
Canadian dollar 0.544039 0.542234 0.543043
Chilean peso 0.00079671 0.000799 0.000806 0.000802
Czech koruna 0.0322641 0.032276 0.032341 0.032318
Danish krone 0.109228 0.109423 0.109388 0.109553
Indian rupee 0.00892471 0.008912 0.008904 0.00889
Israeli New Shekel 0.199095 0.199774
Korean won 0.00054994 0.000551 0.000552 0.000554
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45001 2.44835 2.44625
Malaysian ringgit 0.174123 0.174455 0.17388 0.174313
Mauritian rupee 0.0160901 0.016064 0.016067 0.016138
Mexican peso 0.037662 0.038153 0.038523
New Zealand dollar 0.454843 0.453226 0.455982 0.455617
Norwegian krone 0.0686312 0.069178 0.069365 0.069627
Omani rial 1.95045 1.94849 1.94682
Peruvian sol 0.198884 0.198819 0.199169
Philippine peso 0.0129695 0.012996 0.013049 0.013066
Polish zloty 0.188495 0.189824 0.190317 0.190613
Qatari riyal 0.206029 0.205823 0.205647
Russian ruble 0.00771955 0.007703 0.007716 0.007779
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199986 0.199786 0.199614
Singapore dollar 0.570997 0.572736 0.571415 0.572498
South African rand 0.0423347 0.042535 0.042449 0.042808
Swedish krona 0.0713691 0.071955 0.072219 0.07199
Swiss franc 0.868296 0.868835 0.868694 0.871008
Thai baht 0.0225677 0.022496 0.022445 0.022433
Trinidadian dollar 0.111073 0.110859 0.110762
U.A.E. dirham 0.204206 0.204002 0.203827
Uruguayan peso 0.017891 0.017956 0.017992
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
