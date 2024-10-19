WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 18, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Oct-24 16-Oct-24 15-Oct-24 11-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105231 0.105257 0.105143 0.105729 Euro 0.814892 0.816399 0.816148 0.817376 Japanese yen 0.00501469 0.00502 0.005003 0.005027 U.K. pound 0.975719 0.975079 0.979221 0.976061 U.S. dollar 0.749947 0.749196 0.748554 0.747281 Algerian dinar 0.00561628 0.005617 0.005615 0.005616 Australian dollar 0.50179 0.501287 0.502355 0.503966 Botswana pula 0.056096 0.056115 0.056142 0.05627 Brazilian real 0.132145 0.132033 0.132788 0.132833 Brunei dollar 0.570997 0.572736 0.571415 0.572498 Canadian dollar 0.544039 0.542234 0.543043 Chilean peso 0.00079671 0.000799 0.000806 0.000802 Czech koruna 0.0322641 0.032276 0.032341 0.032318 Danish krone 0.109228 0.109423 0.109388 0.109553 Indian rupee 0.00892471 0.008912 0.008904 0.00889 Israeli New Shekel 0.199095 0.199774 Korean won 0.00054994 0.000551 0.000552 0.000554 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45001 2.44835 2.44625 Malaysian ringgit 0.174123 0.174455 0.17388 0.174313 Mauritian rupee 0.0160901 0.016064 0.016067 0.016138 Mexican peso 0.037662 0.038153 0.038523 New Zealand dollar 0.454843 0.453226 0.455982 0.455617 Norwegian krone 0.0686312 0.069178 0.069365 0.069627 Omani rial 1.95045 1.94849 1.94682 Peruvian sol 0.198884 0.198819 0.199169 Philippine peso 0.0129695 0.012996 0.013049 0.013066 Polish zloty 0.188495 0.189824 0.190317 0.190613 Qatari riyal 0.206029 0.205823 0.205647 Russian ruble 0.00771955 0.007703 0.007716 0.007779 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199986 0.199786 0.199614 Singapore dollar 0.570997 0.572736 0.571415 0.572498 South African rand 0.0423347 0.042535 0.042449 0.042808 Swedish krona 0.0713691 0.071955 0.072219 0.07199 Swiss franc 0.868296 0.868835 0.868694 0.871008 Thai baht 0.0225677 0.022496 0.022445 0.022433 Trinidadian dollar 0.111073 0.110859 0.110762 U.A.E. dirham 0.204206 0.204002 0.203827 Uruguayan peso 0.017891 0.017956 0.017992 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

