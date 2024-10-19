AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Markets Print 2024-10-19

Japan’s Nikkei ends marginally higher

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher on Friday, tracking the Dow’s overnight gains, but pared a large chunk of its early gains as investors booked profits.

The Nikkei added 0.18% to close at 38,981.75, after rising as much as 0.7% earlier in the session. The index ended the week 1.75% lower.

The broader Topix ended 0.04% higher at 2,688.98, but posted a 0.68% weekly loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday advanced to its fourth record close in the last five sessions, as stronger-than-expected monthly retail sales indicated a robust US consumer and TSMC’s upbeat forecast buoyed chipmakers’ stocks.

“As the Nikkei got closer to the 40,000 level, investors sold stocks to book profits,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

“That was because the market did not justify its recovery to the 40,000 level on Tuesday. The index rose too fast.” Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing rose 1.06% to become the biggest support to the Nikkei. Chipmaking device supplier Disco jumped 7.67%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 0.65% to weigh the most on the Nikkei.

Chip-related stocks Advantest and Tokyo Electron fell 0.42% and 0.13%, respectively. “Despite the yen’s weakness and the strength of US equities, gains of domestic shares are limited. That is partly due to uncertainties about Japanese politics,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Nikkei Nikkei index

