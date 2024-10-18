AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
AIRLINK 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.63%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
DGKC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.17%)
FCCL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
FFBL 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.49%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.13%)
HUBC 102.69 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (6.08%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
MLCF 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
NBP 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.24%)
OGDC 164.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.65%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.89%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-8.64%)
PTC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SEARL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.01%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TOMCL 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
TPLP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.79%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,092 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 27,178 Decreased By -148.1 (-0.54%)
KSE100 85,182 Decreased By -403.3 (-0.47%)
KSE30 26,782 Decreased By -202 (-0.75%)
European shares headed for weekly gains after ECB rate cut

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 03:04pm

European shares opened muted on Friday, after the European Central Bank’s latest rate cut and upbeat earnings prompted strong gains in the previous session, with the main stocks gauge headed for a second weekly rise.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.05% at 0718 GMT, with real estate firms leading losses down 0.6%, while basic resources and autos helped to keep it afloat.

The ECB trimmed its interest rates on Thursday to 3.25%, and while President Christine Lagarde did not provide hints on future moves, four sources close to the matter told Reuters a fourth cut in December is likely unless key data turns south in the coming weeks.

European tech, luxury stocks tumble as ASML, LVMH results disappoint

In single stocks, Swedish truck maker Volvo’s shares fell 3% after the company reported a bigger-than-expected drop in its third-quarter adjusted operating profit and said it expects roughly unchanged demand next year.

British American Tobacco said it is close to settling its Canadian tobacco litigation, sending shares down 2%.

Switzerland’s Avolta and Barry Callebaut were up between 2% and 3% after receiving upgrades from Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, respectively.

