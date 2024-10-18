AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.82 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
DGKC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
FCCL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FFBL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
HUBC 98.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.9%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.71%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
NBP 66.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.07%)
OGDC 166.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.73%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.54%)
PPL 130.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
PRL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
PTC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
SEARL 61.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.79%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,115 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,252 Decreased By -73.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,430 Decreased By -155.7 (-0.18%)
KSE30 26,868 Decreased By -115.6 (-0.43%)
Dry weather and Russian export concerns lift wheat

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 09:57am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat rose on Friday, supported by dry conditions in several big exporting nations and concerns about shipments from Russia, but was still headed for a weekly loss amid pressure from low corn and soybean prices and a strong US dollar.

Corn and soybean futures also eked out gains on Friday but were on track to end the week down as a rapidly advancing US harvest pumps supply into the market and rains improve planting conditions in Brazil.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.5% at $5.92-1/4 a bushel at 0329 GMT, while CBOT soybeans rose 0.1% to $9.89-3/4 a bushel and corn climbed 0.1% to $4.07 a bushel.

Wheat was nevertheless down 1.6% this week, with soybeans down 1.5% and corn down 2.2% from last Friday’s close.

Earlier this week, wheat fell to a three-week low, corn a five-week low and soybeans a seven-week low, with all three not too far from the four-year lows reached earlier this year.

“Wheat has found a floor,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney, pointing to efforts by Russia to curb wheat exports by raising export duties and, as sources told Reuters, enforcing a minimum price.

Supply and demand dynamics suggest that corn and soybeans should also not fall further, he said. “There’s certainly upside in corn and wheat.

Russia raises wheat export duty

Low prices might linger for longer in soybeans.“

The International Grains Council (IGC) maintained its forecast for 2024/25 global wheat production at 798 million metric tons.

Wheat has come under pressure in recent days due to rains in the Black Sea and the US, which improved planting conditions. However, a US forecaster said a developing La Nina weather phenomenon could worsen a drought in the country’s top winter wheat-producing area.

The IGC kept its forecast for 2024/25 corn production unchanged.

Wheat

