AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.86%)
DGKC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
FCCL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FFBL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
HUBC 98.52 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.78%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.24%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.61%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
NBP 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.19%)
OGDC 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.49%)
PAEL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.03%)
PPL 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.48%)
PTC 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
SEARL 62.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.37%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
TOMCL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
TPLP 7.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,121 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.24%)
BR30 27,267 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.21%)
KSE100 85,420 Decreased By -165.8 (-0.19%)
KSE30 26,866 Decreased By -118.3 (-0.44%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSMC stock hits new high after posting forecast-beating earnings

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 09:40am

TAIPEI: TSMC’s Taipei-listed shares hit a record high on Friday after the chipmaker posted forecast-beating third-quarter earnings and gave a rosy outlook on strong artificial intelligence (AI) demand.

Shares jumped 6% shortly after the open to reach T$1,100 ($34.25), surpassing the previous record of T$1,080 hit on July 11.

That gave TSMC a market capitalisation of around $884 billion, the highest of any company listed in Asia.

The company, however, appeared to face some political uncertainty after US media outlet The Information said the US Department of Commerce is probing whether TSMC has been making AI or smartphone chips for China’s Huawei, whose access to non-Chinese chips has been severely curtailed due to US export controls.

As the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, has benefited from a surge towards AI across a spectrum of industries.

TSMC, on Thursday, reported a forecast-beating 54% jump in quarterly profit, raised its revenue forecast for the year and said the next five years would also be “healthy.” Venson Tsai, an analyst at Cathay Futures Consultant in Taipei, said the stock could go higher still.

Taiwan’s TSMC says full-year revenue forecast to grow nearly 30%

“TSMC’s share price hasn’t fully reflected the rising wave of AI long term,” he said. Following the media report about the US probe, TSMC said on Friday that it was a law-abiding company and committed to complying with laws and regulations, including export controls.

“If we have any reason to believe there are potential issues, we will take prompt action to ensure compliance, including conducting investigations and proactively communicating with relevant parties, including customers and regulatory authorities as necessary,” it said.

The US Commerce Department declined to comment, as did Taiwan’s Economy Ministry, which is in charge of ensuring export controls are followed.

TSMC said in July 2020 that it had stopped taking new orders from Huawei and did not plan to ship wafers after September of that year.

TSMC

Comments

200 characters

TSMC stock hits new high after posting forecast-beating earnings

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Read more stories