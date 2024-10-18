AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.3%)
DGKC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FCCL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FFBL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
HUBC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.91%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
MLCF 37.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
NBP 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.19%)
OGDC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.46%)
PAEL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.69%)
PPL 130.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.37%)
PTC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
SEARL 62.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 44.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,123 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,283 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 85,460 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.15%)
KSE30 26,882 Decreased By -102.5 (-0.38%)
Markets

Dalian iron ore falters on China property woes, heads for weekly fall

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 09:36am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly drop, weighed by data showing continued weakness in the Chinese property sector, and a softer steel market outlook.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 2.59% lower at 752.5 yuan ($105.69) a metric ton. It has lost 4.14% so far this week.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.68% higher at $100.3 a ton, as of 0340 GMT.

It is down 6.2% so far this week. China’ economy grew 4.6% in July-September, official data showed, a touch above the 4.5% forecast in a Reuters poll but below the 4.7% pace in the second quarter.

Industrial output and retail sales for September also beat expectations.

However, new home prices fell at the fastest pace since 2015, showing continued weakness in the property sector, a key user of steel.

Dalian iron ore slops on higher global supply

The data comes after a key housing policy briefing on Thursday disappointed investors by failing to announce fresh stimulus measures.

“The market remains unimpressed with the focus on clearing inventory in the housing sector,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

“The increasing reliance on stimulus measures to prop up prices is likely to lead to ongoing disappointment for investors.”

Meanwhile, China’s crude steel output in September slid for a fourth consecutive month, dropping by 1.1% from August and 6.1% from a year before, missing expectations for a rebound.

The pace of decline, however, slowed from August, helped by Beijing’s raft of stimulus measures and an improvement in profitability at mills. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE tumbled, with coking coal and coke down 5.66% and 5.09%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker.

Rebar slid 3.03%, hot-rolled coil lost 2.06%, wire rod shed almost 2.4% and stainless steel dropped 1.65%.

