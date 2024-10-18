AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-18

One out of every three companies encounters regular network problems

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: A survey of industrial companies revealed that one out of every three companies encounter regular network problems, with 45 percent of businesses are experiencing such issues few times during the month.

These are the findings highlighted by Kaspersky (cybersecurity company) in its new report, which investigated the network and information security challenges faced by geo-distributed companies.

The report said that the industrial companies usually operate using a geographically distributed infrastructure with factories, branch offices and other critical facilities located in different sites.

Industrial enterprises with multiple locations regularly face IT infrastructure and information security issues. According to the Kaspersky report titled “Managing geographically distributed businesses: challenges and solutions,” 49% of manufacturing companies found the effective detection and resolution of cybersecurity incidents was the most challenging task. They also cited monitoring the implementation of security measures (46%) and building a cohesive security policy (42%) as significant difficulties.

Almost 30% of respondents stated that they regularly experienced network problems such as network failures or outages, poor performance of services and applications, and inadequate connection capacity whereas 38% of them encountered such challenges one to three times a month, while 28% faced them every couple of months, and 7% even experienced them every week.

Regarding the time required to restore the network after a failure or an outage, the majority of respondents (74%) said they usually needed between 1 and 5 hours, while 15% stated they spent no more than 1 hour, and 10% required up to one full working day. Downtimes like these lead to significant financial and reputational damage and can cost thousands of dollars per minute and even more per hour.

“Network issues in industrial enterprises often result in delays, a decline in production levels, financial losses, and reputational risks. Therefore, companies should protect their operations to ensure business continuity. By understanding the potential causes of network problems and implementing timely strategic measures, companies can combat these challenges and safeguard all the processes,” said Maxim Kaminsky, Business Development Manager, Secure Access Service Edge, at Kaspersky.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Kaspersky network problems

Comments

200 characters

One out of every three companies encounters regular network problems

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Forex reserves up $64m to $16.11bn

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories