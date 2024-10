KARACHI: The local and international gold prices continued to hit all-time high on Thursday, as the global bullion value neared $ 2700 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices further grew by Rs 700 to reach fresh high of Rs 277, 900 per tola and Rs 600 to Rs 238, 254 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

