Small business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,550 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi and 200 bales of Shujaabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

