ECB cuts rates again as euro zone economy stagnates

BRUSSELS: The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the third time this year on Thursday, saying inflation in the euro zone was increasingly under control while the outlook for the wider economy was worsening.

The first back-to-back rate cut in 13 years marks a shift in focus for the euro zone’s central bank from bringing down inflation to protecting economic growth, which has lagged far behind that of the United States for two years straight.

“We believe the disinflationary process is well on track and all the information we received in the last five weeks were heading in the same direction - lower,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told a press conference after an ECB statement which also noted “recent downside surprises” on economic activity.

Those data are likely to have tilted the balance within the ECB in favour of a rate cut, with business activity and sentiment surveys as well as the inflation reading for September all coming in slightly lower than expected.

Asked about the prospect of higher tariffs on European goods if Donald Trump wins next month’s US presidential election, Lagarde said any trade obstacles were a “downside” for Europe.

“Any restriction, any uncertainty, any obstacles to trade matter for an economy like the European economy, which is very open,” she said, adding that the ECB was also “very attentive” to possible oil price moves linked to the Middle East conflict.

However she added: “We certainly do not see a recession. We are still looking at that soft landing.”

The quarter-point cut lowers the rate that the ECB pays on banks’ deposits to 3.25%. Money markets are almost fully pricing in three further reductions through next March.

The ECB did not provide any indication about future moves in its statement, instead repeating its mantra that decisions will be made “meeting by meeting” based on incoming data.

The euro and euro bond yields edged up after the decision which had been well flagged by a number of ECB speakers including President Christine Lagarde.

The ECB can finally claim it has all but tamed the worst bout of inflation in at least a generation.

Prices grew by just 1.7% last month, falling below the bank’s 2% target for the first time in three years.