WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 17, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Oct-24 15-Oct-24 11-Oct-24 10-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105257 0.105143 0.105729 0.105644 Euro 0.816399 0.816148 0.817376 0.816816 Japanese yen 0.00502 0.005003 0.005027 0.005005 U.K. pound 0.975079 0.979221 0.976061 0.978169 U.S. dollar 0.749196 0.748554 0.747281 0.747179 Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005615 0.005616 0.005612 Australian dollar 0.501287 0.502355 0.503966 0.503524 Botswana pula 0.056115 0.056142 0.05627 0.056113 Brazilian real 0.132033 0.132788 0.132833 0.133872 Brunei dollar 0.572736 0.571415 0.572498 0.571937 Canadian dollar 0.544039 0.542234 0.543043 0.543245 Chilean peso 0.000799 0.000806 0.000802 0.000799 Czech koruna 0.032276 0.032341 0.032318 0.032262 Danish krone 0.109423 0.109388 0.109553 0.109504 Indian rupee 0.008912 0.008904 0.00889 0.008898 Israeli New Shekel 0.199095 0.199774 0.197981 Korean won 0.000551 0.000552 0.000554 0.000554 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44835 2.44625 2.44296 Malaysian ringgit 0.174455 0.17388 0.174313 0.174086 Mauritian rupee 0.016064 0.016067 0.016138 0.016155 Mexican peso 0.037662 0.038153 0.038523 0.038295 New Zealand dollar 0.453226 0.455982 0.455617 0.453351 Norwegian krone 0.069178 0.069365 0.069627 0.069269 Omani rial 1.94849 1.94682 1.94325 Peruvian sol 0.198884 0.198819 0.199169 0.198665 Philippine peso 0.012996 0.013049 0.013066 0.013109 Polish zloty 0.189824 0.190317 0.190613 0.189856 Qatari riyal 0.205823 0.205647 0.205269 Russian ruble 0.007703 0.007716 0.007779 0.007684 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199786 0.199614 0.199248 Singapore dollar 0.572736 0.571415 0.572498 0.571937 South African rand 0.042535 0.042449 0.042808 0.042465 Swedish krona 0.071955 0.072219 0.07199 0.071868 Swiss franc 0.868835 0.868694 0.871008 0.870179 Thai baht 0.022496 0.022445 0.022433 0.022296 Trinidadian dollar 0.111073 0.110859 0.110762 0.110647 U.A.E. dirham 0.204002 0.203827 0.203452 Uruguayan peso 0.017891 0.017956 0.017992 0.017907 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

