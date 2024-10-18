WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 17, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 16-Oct-24 15-Oct-24 11-Oct-24 10-Oct-24
Chinese yuan 0.105257 0.105143 0.105729 0.105644
Euro 0.816399 0.816148 0.817376 0.816816
Japanese yen 0.00502 0.005003 0.005027 0.005005
U.K. pound 0.975079 0.979221 0.976061 0.978169
U.S. dollar 0.749196 0.748554 0.747281 0.747179
Algerian dinar 0.005617 0.005615 0.005616 0.005612
Australian dollar 0.501287 0.502355 0.503966 0.503524
Botswana pula 0.056115 0.056142 0.05627 0.056113
Brazilian real 0.132033 0.132788 0.132833 0.133872
Brunei dollar 0.572736 0.571415 0.572498 0.571937
Canadian dollar 0.544039 0.542234 0.543043 0.543245
Chilean peso 0.000799 0.000806 0.000802 0.000799
Czech koruna 0.032276 0.032341 0.032318 0.032262
Danish krone 0.109423 0.109388 0.109553 0.109504
Indian rupee 0.008912 0.008904 0.00889 0.008898
Israeli New Shekel 0.199095 0.199774 0.197981
Korean won 0.000551 0.000552 0.000554 0.000554
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44835 2.44625 2.44296
Malaysian ringgit 0.174455 0.17388 0.174313 0.174086
Mauritian rupee 0.016064 0.016067 0.016138 0.016155
Mexican peso 0.037662 0.038153 0.038523 0.038295
New Zealand dollar 0.453226 0.455982 0.455617 0.453351
Norwegian krone 0.069178 0.069365 0.069627 0.069269
Omani rial 1.94849 1.94682 1.94325
Peruvian sol 0.198884 0.198819 0.199169 0.198665
Philippine peso 0.012996 0.013049 0.013066 0.013109
Polish zloty 0.189824 0.190317 0.190613 0.189856
Qatari riyal 0.205823 0.205647 0.205269
Russian ruble 0.007703 0.007716 0.007779 0.007684
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199786 0.199614 0.199248
Singapore dollar 0.572736 0.571415 0.572498 0.571937
South African rand 0.042535 0.042449 0.042808 0.042465
Swedish krona 0.071955 0.072219 0.07199 0.071868
Swiss franc 0.868835 0.868694 0.871008 0.870179
Thai baht 0.022496 0.022445 0.022433 0.022296
Trinidadian dollar 0.111073 0.110859 0.110762 0.110647
U.A.E. dirham 0.204002 0.203827 0.203452
Uruguayan peso 0.017891 0.017956 0.017992 0.017907
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
