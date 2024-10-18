Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Easline Disc Hsfo Alpine Marine 17-10-2024 Guanfzhou Services B-1 Putuishan Load Eastwind 07-10-2024 Ethanol Shipping Co B-2 Solar Disc Gac Pakistan 16-10-2024 Sharna Base Oil B-5 Clipper Load Rice Ocean 16-10-2024 Brunello Services B-14/B-15 Yangze 7 Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 14-10-2024 Phosphate Services B-17 Veniz 1 Disc Evergreen Shipping General & Logistics 16-10-2024 Cargo Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 01-10-2024 Line Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice N.S Shipping 11-10-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Cs Calla Load Universal 14-10-2024 Cement Shipping B-26/B-27 SpilKartini Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 14-10-2024 Container ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 Seapan Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 16-10-2024 Amazon Container Pakistan Sapt-2 Ever Legion Disc Load Green Pak 15-10-2024 Container Shipping Sapt-3 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network 14-10-2024 Presence Container Express Pakistan Sapt-4 Cscl Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 15-10-2024 Neptune Container ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mol Presence 17-10-2024 Disc Load Ocean Network Container Express Pakistan SpilKartini 17-10-2024 Disc Load OOCL Pakistan Container Cscl Neptune 17-10-2024 Disc Load OOCL Pakistan Container ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Quetta 17-10-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Wan Hai 661 17-10-2024 D/L Container Riazeda CmaCgm 17-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Saigon Pakistan X-Press 17-10-2024 D/3976 Chemical X-Press Feeders Pisces Ship Agency Pak X-Press Phoenix 17-10-2024 D/L Container - Berge 17-10-2024 L/55000 Gearbulk Shipping Cathrine Clinkers Helsinki Eagle 17-10-2024 L/58500 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services Chemroad Aqua 18-10-2024 D/4716 Base Oil - Songa 18-10-2024 D/18000 - Neptune Chemical Beijing 18-10-2024 D/L Container - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ocean Feather 17-10-2024 Clinkers - Independent Spirit 17-10-2024 Container Ship - M.T Mardan 17-10-2024 Tanker - Sm Navigator 17-10-2024 Tanker - Putuoshan 17-10-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Sea Oct. 16, 2024 Muhammad Ship MW-2 Karpathos Rice East Wind Oct. 13, 2024 Dawn MW-4 San Nicolas Coal General Oct. 16, 2024 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Qing Quan Coal Ocean World Oct. 16, 2024 Shan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Leonidas Coal Alpine Oct. 16, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Akti-A Palm oil Alpine Oct. 16, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 16, 2024 Kensington ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO EM Fortune Mogas Alpine Oct. 17, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Agios Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Oct. 14, 2024 Nikolas FAP Happy Hero Rice East Wind Oct. 15, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date APL Qingdao Container GAC Oct. 17, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Kensington Container GAC Oct. 17, 2024 ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Rasha Cement Ever Green Waiting for Berths Captain Dimtris Cement Ever Green -do- Valentina Rice Global Maritime -do- African Herrier Rice GAC -do- Doris Rice East Wind -do- Alea Rice Universal -do- Morning Rice Ocean Services -do- Mahadah Silver Palm oil Alpine -do- Falcon Royal Palm oil Alpine -do- CL Huaiyang Palm oil Alpine -do- KS Camellia Steel Coil GAC -do- Veniz-1 Steel Blade Ever Green -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Chemroad Sea LPG Alpine Oct. 17, 2024 =============================================================================

