KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 17, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Easline Disc Hsfo Alpine Marine 17-10-2024
Guanfzhou Services
B-1 Putuishan Load Eastwind 07-10-2024
Ethanol Shipping Co
B-2 Solar Disc Gac Pakistan 16-10-2024
Sharna Base Oil
B-5 Clipper Load Rice Ocean 16-10-2024
Brunello Services
B-14/B-15 Yangze 7 Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 14-10-2024
Phosphate Services
B-17 Veniz 1 Disc Evergreen Shipping
General & Logistics 16-10-2024
Cargo
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 01-10-2024
Line
Nmb-1 Rabani Load Rice N.S Shipping 11-10-2024
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Cs Calla Load Universal 14-10-2024
Cement Shipping
B-26/B-27 SpilKartini Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 14-10-2024
Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 Seapan Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 16-10-2024
Amazon Container Pakistan
Sapt-2 Ever Legion Disc Load Green Pak 15-10-2024
Container Shipping
Sapt-3 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network 14-10-2024
Presence Container Express Pakistan
Sapt-4 Cscl Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 15-10-2024
Neptune Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Mol Presence 17-10-2024 Disc Load Ocean Network
Container Express Pakistan
SpilKartini 17-10-2024 Disc Load OOCL Pakistan
Container
Cscl Neptune 17-10-2024 Disc Load OOCL Pakistan
Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Quetta 17-10-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Wan Hai 661 17-10-2024 D/L Container Riazeda
CmaCgm 17-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Saigon Pakistan
X-Press 17-10-2024 D/3976 Chemical X-Press Feeders
Pisces Ship Agency Pak
X-Press
Phoenix 17-10-2024 D/L Container -
Berge 17-10-2024 L/55000 Gearbulk Shipping
Cathrine Clinkers
Helsinki Eagle 17-10-2024 L/58500 Clinkers Crystal Sea
Services
Chemroad
Aqua 18-10-2024 D/4716 Base Oil -
Songa 18-10-2024 D/18000 -
Neptune Chemical
Beijing 18-10-2024 D/L Container -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ocean Feather 17-10-2024 Clinkers -
Independent
Spirit 17-10-2024 Container Ship -
M.T Mardan 17-10-2024 Tanker -
Sm Navigator 17-10-2024 Tanker -
Putuoshan 17-10-2024 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Sea Oct. 16, 2024
Muhammad Ship
MW-2 Karpathos Rice East Wind Oct. 13, 2024
Dawn
MW-4 San Nicolas Coal General Oct. 16, 2024
Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Qing Quan Coal Ocean World Oct. 16, 2024
Shan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Leonidas Coal Alpine Oct. 16, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Akti-A Palm oil Alpine Oct. 16, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 16, 2024
Kensington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO EM Fortune Mogas Alpine Oct. 17, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Agios Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Oct. 14, 2024
Nikolas
FAP Happy Hero Rice East Wind Oct. 15, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
APL Qingdao Container GAC Oct. 17, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington Container GAC Oct. 17, 2024
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Rasha Cement Ever Green Waiting for Berths
Captain Dimtris Cement Ever Green -do-
Valentina Rice Global Maritime -do-
African Herrier Rice GAC -do-
Doris Rice East Wind -do-
Alea Rice Universal -do-
Morning Rice Ocean Services -do-
Mahadah
Silver Palm oil Alpine -do-
Falcon Royal Palm oil Alpine -do-
CL Huaiyang Palm oil Alpine -do-
KS Camellia Steel Coil GAC -do-
Veniz-1 Steel Blade Ever Green -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Chemroad Sea LPG Alpine Oct. 17, 2024
=============================================================================
