AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Easline        Disc Hsfo      Alpine Marine      17-10-2024
                  Guanfzhou                     Services
B-1               Putuishan      Load           Eastwind           07-10-2024
                                 Ethanol        Shipping Co
B-2               Solar          Disc           Gac Pakistan       16-10-2024
                  Sharna         Base Oil
B-5               Clipper        Load Rice      Ocean              16-10-2024
                  Brunello                      Services
B-14/B-15         Yangze 7       Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare       14-10-2024
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-17              Veniz 1        Disc           Evergreen Shipping
                                 General        & Logistics        16-10-2024
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       01-10-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Rabani         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       11-10-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Cs Calla       Load           Universal          14-10-2024
                                 Cement         Shipping
B-26/B-27         SpilKartini    Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      14-10-2024
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            Seapan         Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        16-10-2024
                  Amazon         Container      Pakistan
Sapt-2            Ever Legion    Disc Load      Green Pak          15-10-2024
                                 Container      Shipping
Sapt-3            Mol            Disc Load      Ocean Network      14-10-2024
                  Presence       Container      Express Pakistan
Sapt-4            Cscl           Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      15-10-2024
                  Neptune        Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mol Presence      17-10-2024     Disc Load                      Ocean Network
                                 Container                   Express Pakistan
SpilKartini       17-10-2024     Disc Load                      OOCL Pakistan
                                 Container
Cscl Neptune      17-10-2024     Disc Load                      OOCL Pakistan
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Quetta        17-10-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Wan Hai 661       17-10-2024     D/L Container                        Riazeda
CmaCgm            17-10-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Saigon                                                               Pakistan
X-Press           17-10-2024     D/3976 Chemical              X-Press Feeders
Pisces                                                        Ship Agency Pak
X-Press
Phoenix           17-10-2024     D/L Container                              -
Berge             17-10-2024     L/55000                    Gearbulk Shipping
Cathrine                         Clinkers
Helsinki Eagle    17-10-2024     L/58500 Clinkers                 Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
Chemroad
Aqua              18-10-2024     D/4716 Base Oil                            -
Songa             18-10-2024     D/18000                                    -
Neptune                          Chemical
Beijing           18-10-2024     D/L Container                              -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ocean Feather     17-10-2024     Clinkers                                   -
Independent
Spirit            17-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
M.T Mardan        17-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
Sm Navigator      17-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
Putuoshan         17-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal Sea     Oct. 16, 2024
                  Muhammad                      Ship
MW-2              Karpathos      Rice           East Wind       Oct. 13, 2024
                  Dawn
MW-4              San Nicolas    Coal           General         Oct. 16, 2024
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Qing Quan      Coal           Ocean World     Oct. 16, 2024
                  Shan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Leonidas       Coal           Alpine          Oct. 16, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Akti-A         Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 16, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Oct. 16, 2024
                  Kensington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             EM Fortune     Mogas          Alpine          Oct. 17, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Agios          Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping   Oct. 14, 2024
                  Nikolas
FAP               Happy Hero     Rice           East Wind       Oct. 15, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
APL Qingdao       Container      GAC                            Oct. 17, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington        Container      GAC                            Oct. 17, 2024
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Rasha             Cement         Ever Green                Waiting for Berths
Captain Dimtris   Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
Valentina         Rice           Global Maritime                         -do-
African Herrier   Rice           GAC                                     -do-
Doris             Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Alea              Rice           Universal                               -do-
Morning           Rice           Ocean Services                          -do-
Mahadah
Silver            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Falcon Royal      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
CL Huaiyang       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
KS Camellia       Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Veniz-1           Steel Blade    Ever Green                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Chemroad Sea      LPG            Alpine                         Oct. 17, 2024
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

