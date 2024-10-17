AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain joins Europe long-range missile programme

AFP Published October 17, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: Britain is joining a European initiative to develop long-range missiles, UK defence secretary John Healey announced on Thursday, as the continent seeks to strengthen its air defences.

“We are making a UK commitment to the long-range missile programme, a formal commitment alongside Germany, France, Poland and a couple of others,” Healey said on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

“We will lead work to improve the integration and therefore the effectiveness of our European air defence systems,” he told reporters.

Iran warns Israel against retaliation for missile attack

France, Germany, Italy and Poland announced in July a push to work together to develop the missiles that have a range of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles).

Healey also said London was ready to deploy swiftly, if needed, British troops to Estonia to bolster NATO’s eastern flank against the threat from Russia.

“We are boosting our support for Estonia, with thousands of troops ready to deploy rapidly to the Russian border,” he said, according to his ministry.

UK long range missile programme

Comments

200 characters

Britain joins Europe long-range missile programme

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves surpass $11bn after more than 2 years

SBP predicts 2.5-3.5% growth for FY25, warns of structural challenges

Rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities on Friday

KSE-100 loses 620 points on profit-taking, closes below 86,000

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

Pakistan’s Mega Motor secures key partnership with global EV giant BYD

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Read more stories