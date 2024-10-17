AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
DFML 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.24%)
DGKC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
FCCL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.82%)
HUBC 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-4.24%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.7%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
MLCF 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.3%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.04%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
PPL 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6%)
PTC 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.64%)
SEARL 63.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.7%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
TREET 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.72%)
TRG 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.13%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,155 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,465 Decreased By -252 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,693 Decreased By -512.7 (-0.59%)
KSE30 27,014 Decreased By -222.3 (-0.82%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold sprints to record high on US election uncertainty, rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 02:36pm

Gold hit an all-time high on Thursday, steered by uncertainty surrounding the US election and expectations of more interest rate cuts by major central banks, while spotlight shifted to a slew of US data.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,680.19 per ounce by 0458 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,685.60 earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,695.90.

“Investors are seeking safe-haven gold as a hedge amid uncertainty over the US election. A Trump presidency should support gold as it might raise trade tensions and widen the budget deficit,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his protectionist trade policies and other fiscal proposals.

The US retail sales for September and weekly jobless claims data are due later on Thursday.

“Investors will scrutinize data and if it comes below expectations, it could drive gold further up… Lower rate prospects globally are helping as they reduce the cost of holding bullion,” Wong added. Traders see a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the US central bank next month.

The European Central Bank is likely to lower rates for the third time this year.

While, British inflation slowed sharply last month, which reinforced bets on a Bank of England rate cut next month.

Some analysts said gold could face immediate resistance at $2,700 but projected prices could climb to $2,900 levels by next year.

Lower rates and geopolitical tensions boost non-yielding bullion, which is considered a safe asset.

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Increasing geopolitical risks amid elevated tensions in the Middle East has also boosted safe-haven demand, said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ.

Fears of a wider conflict have grown after Israel promised to retaliate for an Iranian missile attack on Oct. 1. Spot silver rose 0.6% to $31.50.

Platinum firmed 0.7% to $1,000.50 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,017.26.

Gold Bullion rates LME gold spotGold

Comments

200 characters

Gold sprints to record high on US election uncertainty, rate-cut bets

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Oil prices flat as investors await US inventory data

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

Read more stories