AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement’s bag of magic tricks

BR Research Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 06:29am

If there is one lesson that Pakistani companies could learn from the cement business, it is how to make money in a demand drought. There have always been rumors circulating in the market that the industry operates like a cartel, and there is historical evidence that may indicate it. But at the expense of sounding dismissive, in a country where political relations and influences dictate policy, and the system is weak and fragile to rampant rent-seeking behaviors, the cement cartel is mostly innocuous.

A little caveat here: as coal users, the environmental impact of the industry—from large CO2 emissions to water and air pollution affecting local communities—may not be very well-documented but is substantial and must not be discounted. This matter is for the EPA to take up in punishing violations and for the government to take up as a long-term collaborative policy.

But here are companies that have spent significant sums of money on ensuring that they have multiple sources of fuel that could be produced in-house to supplement their electricity usage leading to significant energy and cost efficiency, by updating and expanding their capacities to meet the growing demand in the market, and exploring export markets to sell overseas what they cannot sell at home to hedge against their imports and cover fixed costs. Other import-dependent industries have only struggled to make this happen. Many major export-oriented industries in the country enjoy preferential (bilateral or otherwise) treatment from countries where they are exporting, but cement makers have had to be competitive.

The latest numbers from the current fiscal year are stark. In 3M already, total dispatches are down 14 percent due to slow domestic demand across the country. Infrastructure development has been slow to recover and real estate activities have stalled for over a year now. The impetus in the construction industry brought forth by the Naya Pakistan Housing Program busted as quickly as it had boomed (read: “Now you see it, now you don’t for an update on that) and consumers/investors at home are waiting for the economy to “stabilize” before they can make decisions related to large purchases. Uncertainty can kill transactions, and that is visible in the real estate demand, not to mention, shrinking wallets.

At such a time, exports share for cement has grown significantly to 25 percent with impressive re-entry into markets such as Sri Lanka where import duties have lowered, and exploration of new markets such as the US by certain cement companies that will open doors in other countries too. Exports have also become more competitive in other traditional markets.

There have been times when exports share in total dispatches, tanked, but that has historically always coincided with substantial growth in domestic demand. But when cement manufacturers have enough capacity, and if there is excess cement in production, exports often come to the rescue. This enables companies to keep making money even when the economy is down.

That is not to say, that exports are where the major earnings are, but it is certainly a contingency plan that works. Other clear wins are investments that could generate “other income”, improving margins by procuring coal from multiple sources and making prudent inventory management decisions, and using captive power sources and alternative fuels to rely less on the grid.

While it is true that the industry holds pricing power in the local market, in the absence of competition and imported sources, insofar as their own long-term survival is concerned, cement companies are doing a stellar job.

cement industry Cement sector cement prices Cement exports Cement Manufaturer

Comments

200 characters

Cement’s bag of magic tricks

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories