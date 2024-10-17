AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
RTX to pay over $280m to resolve US foreign bribery probe

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: An RTX unit on Wednesday agreed to pay more than $280 million to resolve criminal charges brought by the US Department of Justice stemming from a long-running foreign bribery probe.

Lawyers for RTX’s Raytheon subsidiary appeared before a federal judge in Brooklyn after the company entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, which runs for 3-1/2 years, to resolve the charges.

The deal finalizes part of a series of settlements the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it expected to enter into with the Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, for which it had set aside $959 million to cover.

The series of settlements would resolve long-running investigations that have hung over the company, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, since 2019. The company merged with United Technologies in 2020 and changed its name last year.

The foreign bribery investigations examined the extent to which improper payments were made by Raytheon in connection with contracts in Middle Eastern countries dating back to 2014, RTX has said.

