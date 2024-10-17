AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
2024-10-17

Govt to activate SSIC training centres

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the training centres managed by Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) will be made functional to provide training to the youth in vocational and other trades to make them an active and useful part of the society.

Addressing a meeting chaired by him, he said that the training centres of Sindh Small Industries Corporation would be activated.

On this occasion, he was given a briefing regarding SSIC. He was informed that there are 22 industrial estates/ and seven artisan colonies across the province under the management of Sindh Small Industries Corporation.

He assured that financial problems of SSIC would also be solved on priority basis.

He said that the officers should work hard to get the SSIC out of the financial crisis and timely payment of the employees' salaries should also be ensured.

Dharejo said that recovery of arrears of industrial plots should also be ensured so that the financial affairs of the institution could improve.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo SSIC training centres SSIC

