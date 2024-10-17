European tech, luxury stocks tumble as results disappoint

PARIS: Europe’s STOXX 600 settled lower on Wednesday, with tech and luxury stocks hurt by disappointing results from industry heavyweights ASML and LVMH, while caution prevailed ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy decision.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, retreating further from the over two-week high hit early on Tuesday. The euro zone blue chip index closed at more than a three-week low.

ASML, the world’s biggest chipmaking equipment manufacturer, shed another 5.1% to hit a 10-month low, dragging the tech index down 1.5% to a one-month low. Its weak 2025 sales forecast on Tuesday sparked its steepest one-day decline in nearly three decades.

Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said ASML’s disappointing results might be due to cost cuts by its customers such as Intel and that in a few months, fresh orders could lift the stock.

The luxury sector also faltered as France’s LVMH dropped 3.7%, the stock’s biggest one-day drop in over one month, after the company reported weaker third-quarter sales.

The French CAC 40 index underperformed most major European bourses with a 0.4% decline. Peers Gucci-owner Kering, Hermes and Richemont fell between 0.8% and 1.3%. The broader luxury and personal and household goods indexes each shed over 1.3%.

Both indexes have underperformed STOXX 600 so far this year. China-exposed firms have grappled with dwindling sales in the world’s second-biggest economy, with sentiment getting a brief boost from the latest stimulus measures.

Shoemaker Adidas fell 6.3% despite raising its full-year sales and profit guidance.

Spain’s benchmark closed at its highest since January 2010, but Germany’s DAX index retreated further by 0.1% from Tuesday’s record high.

“The probability for (the DAX) to continue going up is higher because given the fact that there are a lot of export oriented companies in the DAX comparable to global US companies,” Stanzl said.

Market participants expect the ECB to cut rates by another 25 basis points on Thursday, which could boost stocks.

Travel and leisure stocks rose 1.6% to top sectoral charts, boosted by Whitbread’s 6% gain after the Premier Inn owner said bookings were picking up for the holiday season.