Markets Print 2024-10-17

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 189,840 tonnes of cargo comprising 124,270 tonnes of import cargo and 65,570 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 124,270 comprised of 54,246 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 24,268 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,904 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,129 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 33,723 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 65,570 comprised of 44,861 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,198 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 41 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,828 tonnes of Cement, 2,482 tonnes of Clinkers & 3,160 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Spil Kartini, Ever Legion & Cscl Neptune berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Summit Sw, Nostromo, Navios Bahamas & Kmtc Colombo sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Mundra Express and Apex left the port on Wednesday morning while two more ships, Maersk Cairo and Maya Gas-1 are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 96,111 tonnes, comprising 44,560 tonnes imports cargo and 51,551 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,320 Containers (40 TEUs Imports& 2,280 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Haj Muhammad, San Nicolas and Qing Quan Shan & three more ships, EM Fortune, APL Qing Quan Shan and Maersk Kensington are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-4, PIBT and QICT respectively on Wednesday 16th October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

