Markets Print 2024-10-17

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (October 16, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 15-10-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        285        18,085        18,285       -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        305        19,381        19,596       -215/-
===========================================================================

