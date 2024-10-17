AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-17

Spot rate drifts lower by Rs 2,00 per maund

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: The Spot rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (Wednesday) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,550 per maund, 3000 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1600 bales of Mian Wali, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1600 bales of Shujaabad, 2200 bales of Haroonabad, 600 bales of Bahwalpur, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Chishtian, were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Faqeer Wali and 800 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold in between Rs 17,700 to RS 17,800 per maund.

The Spot rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate drifts lower by Rs 2,00 per maund

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories