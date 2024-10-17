Spot rate drifts lower by Rs 2,00 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (Wednesday) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,550 per maund, 3000 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1600 bales of Mian Wali, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1600 bales of Shujaabad, 2200 bales of Haroonabad, 600 bales of Bahwalpur, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Chishtian, were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Faqeer Wali and 800 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold in between Rs 17,700 to RS 17,800 per maund.

The Spot rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

