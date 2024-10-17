AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-17

KCCI urges FBR to defer affidavit submission condition for returns

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has advised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to defer the condition of submitting an affidavit for sales tax returns as it compels the taxpayers to affirm that the information provided is completely accurate and true but it is most probable that the information provided would be correct to the best of taxpayer’s knowledge yet he will be penalized because of the wrongdoings done by the vendors.

The president KCCI said, “It is a very confusing situation, therefore, the FBR should either tell us with whom we should carry out our purchases or come up with SOPs for purchases as currently, we only check whether the vendor is blacklisted or not and when found spotless, we immediately carry out the purchases.”

He remembered that the top officials of the FBR had recommended that the business community should check the website before making any purchases which had been a common practice for many years. However, now they were being forced to submit an affidavit, which could be used against them if the vendor committed any tax evasion.

President KCCI further mentioned that under the FBR’s transformation plan, it has also been hinted that audits will be increased which was contrary to the claims made by the Finance Minister in his budget speech wherein it was assured to utilize maximum IT and AI-enabled services to end human interaction and transform the existing audit procedure into fully automated and real-time audit. “More audit means appointments of more auditors which would lead to further complicating the procedure and pave way for more incidents of corruption,” he said, adding that adoption of maximum IT-enabled services would reduce the number of manpower at FBR which would help in bringing down the exorbitantly high expenses of the tax collection authorities and prove favorable for the economy.

He was of the view that a lot of things going on under FBR’s transformation plan were good, but there were several issues and lacunas as well that needed to be promptly addressed in consultation with the business community and relevant stakeholders to make FBR’s transformation plan completely flawless.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KCCI FBR

Comments

200 characters

KCCI urges FBR to defer affidavit submission condition for returns

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories