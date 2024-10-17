FPCCI lauds Rescue 1122 services

FAISALABAD: Rescue 1122 is one of the most prestigious public service institutions of the Punjab which has not only proved its worth within the government circles but also earn applause from the masses, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing at a training session on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation at FCCI auditorium, he said that it is imperative for every young student so that they could save the lives of the victims of accidents or incidents. He said that the heartbeat and breathing could be restored by consistently pumping the chest of people in trauma. He appreciated the experts providing training and also those getting it and said that Rescue 1122 is a blessing for the people who are doing commendable jobs. He said that the initiator and the successive governments who continued it deserve public appreciation. He said that Rescue 1122 is facing daunting challenges as its vehicles and technology has become redundant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024