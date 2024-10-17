AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-10-17

Govt debt hits ‘all time high’

Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

EDITORIAL: The economy clearly seems on the mend. The IMF programme is under way, inflation has dropped significantly, reserves have improved, the rupee has stabilised, and the government has also taken the significant step of initiating a buyback of short-term T-bills.

Yet headlines still speak of the federal government’s debt stock crossing the Rs70 trillion mark at the end of August, an all-time high, primarily due to borrowing to finance the fiscal deficit.

That means a total borrowing surge of 2.1 percent, or Rs1.448 trillion, during the first two months of the ongoing fiscal year.

Although both domestic and external debt increased, the major growth was in the former –- up Rs1.179 trillion in just two months. Surely, this cannot go on indefinitely because if the government continues to borrow at this rate to finance the deficit, the hard-won gains of the last year or so will ultimately go waste.

It’s also pretty clear that despite recent successes, the government is unable to sort out the current account. And, as so often lamented in this space, it is primarily because it is not focusing on trimming expenditures by as much as it should. Even the IMF programme, which has finally forced authorities to initiate long overdue reforms in a number of sectors, does not go into details about expenses, but just focuses on the final figure.

Yet as much as the government has tried to expand its revenue base, it is still forced to borrow extraordinary amounts to keep the budget balanced; and that is by no means sustainable in the long term. It must focus attention on plugging leakages and cutting expenditure on the government side.

The way the finance ministry is approaching cost-cutting, by shutting down redundant departments, etc., will fetch fancy headlines but it will do nothing for the current account. Especially since authorities continue to lavish themselves with perks and privileges, which are a continuous drag on the exchequer.

And, in times when people are still reeling from years of historic inflation and unemployment, and their real incomes have not yet recovered, it makes for bad economics, politics and optics to favour one class, with government jobs, over another, the majority that survives in the private sector.

One would have hoped that the close shave with nothing less than sovereign default just last fiscal would have jolted the government into exercising fiscal prudence. But that does not seem the case. Sure, it has engineered an impressive turnaround in the economy even though, truth be told, the bulk of the work was done by the independent state bank’s hawkish squeeze on money supply and the ordinary people who paid for the incompetence and blunders of the ruling class.

Yet, however, a semblance of stability has been achieved, it is important to consolidate at this point. And unless the government cuts its own weight, it will be forced to borrow to keep the deficit in check. That’ll bloat the long-term debt all over again, and since much of the borrowing is done in the local market it will also crowd out private sector investment when interest rates have finally started dropping.

This is another pattern that keeps repeating itself primarily because the government does not get out of the way, for which it will have to control its own running costs.

It cannot really be stressed enough that the one sure way to keep the current account in some sort of check is to rationalise the expenses column.

A finance minister that spent his life in international banking was expected to lead with such policies. That, sadly, hasn’t happened so far. But unless it does, there’s always the risk of squandering the precious gains of the last few quarters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy IMF Federal Government private sector debt external debt T-bills IMF and Pakistan Economic distress government borrowing

Comments

200 characters

Govt debt hits ‘all time high’

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories