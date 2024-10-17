WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 16, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Oct-24 11-Oct-24 10-Oct-24 9-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105143 0.105729 0.105644 0.105656
Euro 0.816148 0.817376 0.816816 0.817783
Japanese yen 0.005003 0.005027 0.005005 0.005036
U.K. pound 0.979221 0.976061 0.978169 0.977168
U.S. dollar 0.748554 0.747281 0.747179 0.746357
Algerian dinar 0.005615 0.005616 0.005612 0.005613
Australian dollar 0.502355 0.503966 0.503524 0.503492
Botswana pula 0.056142 0.05627 0.056113 0.056126
Brazilian real 0.132788 0.132833 0.133872 0.133921
Brunei dollar 0.571415 0.572498 0.571937 0.572491
Canadian dollar 0.542234 0.543043 0.543245 0.545184
Chilean peso 0.000806 0.000802 0.000799 0.000799
Czech koruna 0.032341 0.032318 0.032262 0.032261
Danish krone 0.109388 0.109553 0.109504 0.109642
Indian rupee 0.008904 0.00889 0.008898 0.008889
Israeli New Shekel 0.199774 0.197981 0.198499
Korean won 0.000552 0.000554 0.000554
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44625 2.44296 2.44147
Malaysian ringgit 0.17388 0.174313 0.174086 0.17422
Mauritian rupee 0.016067 0.016138 0.016155 0.016147
Mexican peso 0.038153 0.038523 0.038295 0.038437
New Zealand dollar 0.455982 0.455617 0.453351 0.45748
Norwegian krone 0.069365 0.069627 0.069269 0.069386
Omani rial 1.94682 1.94325
Peruvian sol 0.198819 0.199169 0.198665
Philippine peso 0.013049 0.013066 0.013109 0.013129
Polish zloty 0.190317 0.190613 0.189856 0.190077
Qatari riyal 0.205647 0.205269 0.205043
Russian ruble 0.007716 0.007779 0.007684 0.007699
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199614 0.199248 0.199029
Singapore dollar 0.571415 0.572498 0.571937 0.572491
South African rand 0.042449 0.042808 0.042465 0.042317
Swedish krona 0.072219 0.07199 0.071868 0.071975
Swiss franc 0.868694 0.871008 0.870179 0.870844
Thai baht 0.022445 0.022433 0.022296 0.022325
Trinidadian dollar 0.110859 0.110762 0.110647 0.110299
U.A.E. dirham 0.203827 0.203452 0.203229
Uruguayan peso 0.017956 0.017992 0.017907 0.017857
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
