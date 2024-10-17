WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 16, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Oct-24 11-Oct-24 10-Oct-24 9-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105143 0.105729 0.105644 0.105656 Euro 0.816148 0.817376 0.816816 0.817783 Japanese yen 0.005003 0.005027 0.005005 0.005036 U.K. pound 0.979221 0.976061 0.978169 0.977168 U.S. dollar 0.748554 0.747281 0.747179 0.746357 Algerian dinar 0.005615 0.005616 0.005612 0.005613 Australian dollar 0.502355 0.503966 0.503524 0.503492 Botswana pula 0.056142 0.05627 0.056113 0.056126 Brazilian real 0.132788 0.132833 0.133872 0.133921 Brunei dollar 0.571415 0.572498 0.571937 0.572491 Canadian dollar 0.542234 0.543043 0.543245 0.545184 Chilean peso 0.000806 0.000802 0.000799 0.000799 Czech koruna 0.032341 0.032318 0.032262 0.032261 Danish krone 0.109388 0.109553 0.109504 0.109642 Indian rupee 0.008904 0.00889 0.008898 0.008889 Israeli New Shekel 0.199774 0.197981 0.198499 Korean won 0.000552 0.000554 0.000554 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44625 2.44296 2.44147 Malaysian ringgit 0.17388 0.174313 0.174086 0.17422 Mauritian rupee 0.016067 0.016138 0.016155 0.016147 Mexican peso 0.038153 0.038523 0.038295 0.038437 New Zealand dollar 0.455982 0.455617 0.453351 0.45748 Norwegian krone 0.069365 0.069627 0.069269 0.069386 Omani rial 1.94682 1.94325 Peruvian sol 0.198819 0.199169 0.198665 Philippine peso 0.013049 0.013066 0.013109 0.013129 Polish zloty 0.190317 0.190613 0.189856 0.190077 Qatari riyal 0.205647 0.205269 0.205043 Russian ruble 0.007716 0.007779 0.007684 0.007699 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199614 0.199248 0.199029 Singapore dollar 0.571415 0.572498 0.571937 0.572491 South African rand 0.042449 0.042808 0.042465 0.042317 Swedish krona 0.072219 0.07199 0.071868 0.071975 Swiss franc 0.868694 0.871008 0.870179 0.870844 Thai baht 0.022445 0.022433 0.022296 0.022325 Trinidadian dollar 0.110859 0.110762 0.110647 0.110299 U.A.E. dirham 0.203827 0.203452 0.203229 Uruguayan peso 0.017956 0.017992 0.017907 0.017857 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

