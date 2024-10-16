AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Fujitsu showcases technology for practising Japanese classical theatre

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024

CHIBA: Fujitsu is showcasing technology for analysing human movement which it says could be used to help preserve traditional culture as Japan grapples with a shrinking population.

Visitors at a trade show near Tokyo were able to attempt movements from classical “Noh” theatre, with their efforts captured by cameras, analysed and compared to a model performance.

Noh theatre dates back to the 14th century and involves stylised movements made by actors in masks and elaborate costumes.

Egypt opens more galleries in long-awaited antiquities museum

“It was more easy to grasp visually than being told in words and was analysed in a short time so it made me want to practice more,” said Takashi Ishikawa, a 46-year-old high school teacher who visited the Fujitsu booth.

Fujitsu’s technology is already being used in sport and has been employed as a tool for aiding judging of gymnastics since 2019.

“With Japan’s declining birthrate and aging population, there is a decreasing number of people to carry on traditions and techniques,” said Hidenori Fujiwara, head of the Human Digital Twin Division at Fujitsu.

“We aim to help people learn and experience human movement,” he said at the CEATEC electronics trade show held near Tokyo.

The company also showed how its technology can be used to visualise the basketball shooting technique of visitors. Its systems have used in pilates schools in Tokyo since August.

