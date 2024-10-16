AGL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.49%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.78%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
DFML 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.58%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
FCCL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 98.69 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.49%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
KOSM 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.84%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
NBP 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.15%)
OGDC 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
PTC 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.56%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
TOMCL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
TPLP 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.71%)
TREET 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
TRG 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,152 Increased By 84.1 (0.93%)
BR30 27,234 Increased By 208.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 85,840 Increased By 579 (0.68%)
KSE30 27,234 Increased By 222.5 (0.82%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Egypt opens more galleries in long-awaited antiquities museum

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 12:59am

CAIRO: Egypt opened a series of galleries to the public on Tuesday in its flagship new museum, but the glittering King Tutankhamun collection and solar boats buried by the Pyramid of Khufu are yet to be unnveiled, pending a long-delayed grand inauguration.

More than 20 years under construction, the sprawling Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) next to the pyramids of Giza was initially scheduled to open in 2012 but the launch was repeatedly pushed back due to cost overruns and political tumult.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly last week announced a “trial opening” ahead of a formal inauguration. Egyptian officials say a number of world leaders have expressed interest in attending the official opening but have not indicated when this will take place.

Warhol’s rare ‘Queen’ collection opens at Dutch museum

The museum’s main entrance hall with its stairway of Pharaonic statues and an annex for commercial shopping opened to the public in February 2023.

Ali Abu Al-Shish, a member of the Egyptian Archaeologists Union who attended Tuesday’s opening of almost a dozen galleries, said the trial operation of the vast museum was evidence Egypt now had the space to exhibit its antiquities, including those being returned by Western states and museums.

It’s an “important message that we can recover our antiquities, which are spread across various countries in the world,” he said.

Visiting Russian tourist Kseniia Muse said: “We are so happy to be here, to have visited these beautiful sculptures… It is very modern and at the same time you can touch the ancient.”

Tourism is an important source of foreign currency revenue for Egypt. The government has been trying to increase tourist numbers after facing a long-running foreign currency shortage that was exacerbated by external shocks.

Until now, Egypt’s most famous collections have been housed in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, which has been largely unmodernised and unrenovated since opening in 1902.

Comments

200 characters

Egypt opens more galleries in long-awaited antiquities museum

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, increases diesel’s by Rs5 per litre

SCO summit 2024: PM Shehbaz hosts dinner for state dignitaries

SCO sidelines: PM Shehbaz holds bilateral meetings with member states

Pakistan, China resolve to deepen strategic cooperation

US says India should take Canada plot allegations ‘seriously’

US warns Israel that aid could be withheld

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points on SCO summit optimism

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Read more stories