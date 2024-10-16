AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper bounces from key technical level on China hopes

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rebounded on Wednesday after the market stabilised at a key support level amid hopes that China will reveal more support for its ailing property sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1% to $9,629 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading after touching a three-week low in the previous session.

“The market is trying to establish some support in this area around $9,500, which is both technical and psychological support,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Buying from industrial consumers and arbitrage traders helped support prices, broker Marex said in a note.

“The market is trying to work out what kind of impact the initiatives from China will actually have on the market. The trajectory of rates coming down and a small bazooka in China should be enough to stabilise prices,” Hansen added.

A trader in Asia said that there was some short-covering ahead of a press conference on China’s property sector scheduled for Thursday.

Copper prices hit by scant details on China stimulus

In late September, metal prices surged after China pledged strong stimulus measures to boost the economy, but they have since retreated as follow-up announcements from China lacked details and disappointed investors.

More details on China’s stimulus measures may be revealed at the country’s National People’s Congress later in October.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 0.2% at 76,720 yuan ($10,778.01) a ton, tracking overnight losses in London.

Nickel was the only LME metal in the red, slipping 0.6% to $17,325 after hitting the lowest in more than two weeks at $17,250.

LME stocks have continued to pile up, highlighting a surplus in the market, having surged by 40% since the start of July to the highest since November 2021.

Among other metals, LME aluminium gained 0.8% to $2,590 a ton, zinc rose 1% to $3,083, lead climbed 1.4% to $2,108 and tin advanced 0.8% to $32,645.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper bounces from key technical level on China hopes

SCO summit: PM Shehbaz raises Israel’s genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire

PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines

KSE-100 closes above 86,000 for first time amid SCO summit optimism

Rupee lowers marginally against US dollar

PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

New record high: gold price hits Rs277,200 per tola in Pakistan

Oil steadies after fall as Middle East uncertainty persists

Fauji Fertilizer acquires additional stake in Agritech Limited for Rs3.9bn

Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills over 140 people: emergency agency

Read more stories