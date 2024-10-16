AGL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.77%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
DFML 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
DGKC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
FCCL 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.78%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.05 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.39%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.16%)
NBP 70.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.81%)
OGDC 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.53%)
PRL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SEARL 60.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TOMCL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.31%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TREET 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
UNITY 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,176 Increased By 24.1 (0.26%)
BR30 27,487 Increased By 253.3 (0.93%)
KSE100 86,207 Increased By 367.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,249 Increased By 15.2 (0.06%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response if Israel strikes, urges UN action

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 12:38pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s top diplomat has warned UN chief Antonio Guterres that Tehran is ready for a “decisive and regretful” response if Israel attacks his country in retaliation for a missile attack.

The Islamic republic fired about 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in revenge for the killing of two of its closest allies, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as an Iranian general.

Israeli strike rocks Beirut after US says it opposes scope of air assault

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed last week that his country’s retaliatory measure would be “deadly, precise and surprising”.

“Iran, while making all-out efforts to protect the peace and security of the region, is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures” by Israel, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with Guterres, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.

During the call on Tuesday evening, Araghchi also appealed to the United Nations to use its resources “to stop the crimes and aggressions of the Israeli regime and to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza”.

Over the past week, the Iranian foreign minister has visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman in an effort to ease tensions.

Araghchi arrived in Jordan on Wednesday before travelling to Egypt and Turkey, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a post on social media platform X.

Iran condemns EU, UK sanctions on Tehran, denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia

The developments come against the backdrop of a war between Israel and Iran-allied Palestinian militant group Hamas that has been raging for more than a year and has expanded to include Lebanon in recent weeks.

Israel Iran Gaza UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Israel and Hamas Israeli attacks Gaza city of Rafah Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Comments

200 characters

Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response if Israel strikes, urges UN action

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

Israeli strike rocks Beirut after US says it opposes scope of air assault

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

New record high: gold price hits Rs277,200 per tola in Pakistan

Oil steadies after sharp fall, Middle East uncertainty persists

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Read more stories