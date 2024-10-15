AGL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.49%)
Iran condemns EU, UK sanctions on Tehran, denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 05:01pm

DUBAI: Iran condemned new EU and British sanctions on Tehran and denied providing ballistic missiles to Russia, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The European Union agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on seven people and seven organisations, including airline Iran Air, for their links to Iranian transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia.

At the same time, Britain added nine new designations under its Iran sanctions regime.

Last month, the United States, citing intelligence it said had been shared with allies, said Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran for its war in Ukraine.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denied his country provided ballistic missiles to Russia.

“Some European countries and the UK have unfortunately claimed without evidence that Iran has militarily intervened in this conflict which is totally refuted,” Baghaei said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.

UK sanctions Iranian military figures following attack on Israel

Baghaei condemned the fresh sanctions saying that imposing new sanctions by the European Union and the UK on Iranian individuals and entities goes against international law.

The sanctions would halt all flights by Iranian airlines to Europe, the Secretary of the Association of Iranian Airlines, Maqsoud Asadi Samani, told Iran’s ILNA news agency.

The sanctions listings also include Saha Airlines and Mahan Air and Iran’s Deputy Defence Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari.

Also facing sanctions under the EU move are prominent officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and the managing directors of Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries and Aerospace Industries Organization.

The sanctions include an asset freeze and a travel ban to the European Union.

