AGL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.56%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
DFML 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
DGKC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
FCCL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.98%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.25 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
MLCF 37.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.02%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.96%)
OGDC 169.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.22%)
PRL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SEARL 60.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TOMCL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.31%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TREET 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
UNITY 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,142 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,453 Increased By 219.3 (0.81%)
KSE100 86,195 Increased By 354.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 27,244 Increased By 10.2 (0.04%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

SCO has potential to enhance regional peace, stability: PM Shehbaz addresses summit

Published 16 Oct, 2024 12:11pm

Comments

200 characters

SCO has potential to enhance regional peace, stability: PM Shehbaz addresses summit

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

Israeli strike rocks Beirut after US says it opposes scope of air assault

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

New record high: gold price hits Rs277,200 per tola in Pakistan

Oil steadies after sharp fall, Middle East uncertainty persists

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Read more stories