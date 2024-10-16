AGL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.7%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
DFML 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
DGKC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
FCCL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.81%)
FFBL 57.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 100.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.24%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.13%)
NBP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.94%)
OGDC 169.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 6.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 132.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 60.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TOMCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.28%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TREET 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
TRG 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.69%)
UNITY 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,142 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,319 Increased By 84.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 86,059 Increased By 218.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 27,195 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.14%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper rises amid short-covering, soft dollar

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 11:37am

London copper rose on Wednesday, supported by a softer dollar and as prices rebounded from a psychological support level and on some short-covering.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,578.50 per metric ton by 0401 GMT, rebounding from a three-week low hit in the previous session.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) eased 0.4% to 76,610 yuan ($10,770.12) a ton, tracking overnight losses in London.

The dollar index eased slightly on Wednesday, albeit it was still trading near a two-month peak on expectations that US interest rate cuts would be gradual.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“Everyone is just waiting for various announcements (from China),” said a trader, adding that $9,500 is a technical and psychological support level.

“Price is just fluctuating and chopping about,” the trader added. Another trader added that there was some short-covering ahead of a press conference on China’s property sector, scheduled for Thursday.

More details on China’s stimulus measures may be revealed at the country’s National People’s Congress later in October.

In late September, metal prices surged after a US rate cut, which weighed on the dollar, along with China’s pledges of strong stimulus measures to boost the economy.

Copper hits three-week low

However, as follow-up announcements from China lacked details and were below expectation, prices retreated.

LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,588.50 a ton, zinc edged up 0.2% at $3,058.50, lead increased 0.4% to $2,088, tin advanced 0.6% to $32,595 while nickel edged down 0.1% at $17,405.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 20,685 yuan a ton, nickel fell 0.6% to 132,940 yuan, while zinc was almost flat at 25,025 yuan, lead climbed 1.3% to 16,725 yuan and tin advanced 0.9% to 266,000 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper rises amid short-covering, soft dollar

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

Israeli strike rocks Beirut after US says it opposes scope of air assault

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

New record high: gold price hits Rs277,200 per tola in Pakistan

Oil steadies after sharp fall, Middle East uncertainty persists

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Read more stories