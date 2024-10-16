AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.62%)
DGKC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.29%)
FCCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
FFL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
HUBC 100.70 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.04%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.42%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.15%)
PRL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.66 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.59%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.58%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.93%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,173 Increased By 21.1 (0.23%)
BR30 27,236 Increased By 2.4 (0.01%)
KSE100 86,295 Increased By 454.7 (0.53%)
KSE30 27,270 Increased By 35.6 (0.13%)
Markets

China stocks wobble, HK up as investors pin hope on property sector briefing

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 11:00am

HONG KONG: China stocks moved choppily on Wednesday while Hong Kong shares rose, as investors looked forward to a government briefing focused on the struggling property sector.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged down 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng climbed 0.9%. and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1%.

China will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss promoting the “steady and healthy” development of the property sector, the State Council Information Office said on Tuesday.

That rekindled hopes of further policy easing to underpin a recovery in the housing market and a broad economic revival.

Swiss private bank UBP believes the policy announcements so far showed China is seeking to place a floor under asset prices as well as the economy as a whole.

“Should renewed pressure on asset prices or consumption emerge, policy in fact stand ready to once again act to shore up both segments of the economy, a positive for investors,” said Norman Villamin, UBP Group chief strategist.

China stocks slip as investors wait on fiscal spending

He added that uncertainties remained in terms of the scale and implementation of the stimulus. Chinese stocks have tumbled 10% since Oct. 8, as investors were disappointed by the lack of details on subsequent fiscal stimulus measures and weak September economic data.

The fall came after a 10-day rally sparked by a policy pivot in late September to pull the economy out of its deflationary funk.

“People are still waiting for unexpected positive news to the market,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian, referring to cautious market sentiment.

Property stocks led the gains, with the CSI real estate index and Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks up 4.5% and 5.2%, respectively.

Homebuilder Sunac China surged 22% by midday, while China Vanke’s mainland and Hong Kong shares jumped 7% and 15% respectively.

Meanwhile, 5G Communications and photovoltaic stocks were down 2.4% and 1.9%, leading the decline.

