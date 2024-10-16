Ukraine top commander says Britain is working on proposals for implementing Ukraine’s victory plan

KYIV: Ukraine armed forces commander General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Wednesday that Britain is working on its own proposals on implementing Ukraine’s “victory plan” following a phone conversation with British defence chief Tony Radakin.

“We separately discussed the possibility of striking enemy military targets in operational and strategic depth,” Syrskyi said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“The British side is currently working on its own proposals as part of the practical implementation of the Victory Plan,” he said.